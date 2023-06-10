Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 10th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 10th June 2023 Jun 10, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 10th June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Pakistan en route to stability, affirms Ishaq Dar Ishaq Dar unveils Rs14.46 trillion budget for 2023-24 with no new taxes, aims for 3.5% growth Somalia: Old bomb kills at least 27 people, mostly children Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular US dollar soars against PKR in open market Salient features of budget 2023-24 Karachi on alert: Authorities ask people to ensure ration, medical kits to ‘survive’