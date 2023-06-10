PM terms budget start of economic healing after Imran’s dent

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday termed the budget for fiscal 2023-24 as the kickstart to mend the economy’s damage from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and deposed prime minister Imran Khan’s tenure.

The premier took to Twitter and penned that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has prioritized the right areas that have the potential to spur economic growth, attract investment and make the economy self-sufficient

The Prime Minister said making the Budget (FY2023-24) was particularly a difficult task in view of the persistent challenges arising out of the floods-related relief and rehabilitation, global supply chain disruptions, and geostrategic upheavals.

Read also: PM Shehbaz says political, economic stability go hand in hand

Holding Imran responsible for economic woes, PM Shehbaz said never-ending headwinds of political instability created by Imran Niazi damaged the economy and created uncertainty, as the country remained on the boil for well over a year.

He went on to say mindful of the impact of inflation, the government has provided relief to public sector employees and pensioners in the form of pay raise of up to 35 percent and 17.5 percent respectively, and increased minimum wage to 32000 rupees.

The premier added a more balanced budget that levies no new tax could not have been possible within the existing constraints.

He commended all those who remained part of this exercise and played their role in this budget-making exercise.

“The economy direly needs reforms, which, in turn, can be undertaken in a stable political environment, for economic development is intrinsically linked to political stability,” observed PM.

He said it is here that the Charter of Economy appears to be the only way forward for our political parties to achieve prosperity for our people.