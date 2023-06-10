Provinces to get Rs5,276bn out of federal divisible pool of Rs12,163bn

In the new fiscal year’s budget, provinces are set to receive Rs5,276 billion out of the total federal divisible pool of Rs12,163 billion, while Punjab is poised to get the lion’s share.

According to the budget 2023-24 documents, the provinces will get Rs1,147 billion more next fiscal year than their share in the ongoing financial cycle.

Punjab, the country’s most populous province, will get the maximum share of Rs2,626 billion from the federal divisible pool.

The documents further state that Sindh will get Rs1,306 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s share in the federal government’s gross tax collection will be Rs866.57 billion and Balochistan is set to receive Rs479 billion.

Under the gas and oil royalty, the provinces will also get Rs137.42 billion, as per the budget documents.