Sindh budget for FY 2023-24 to be presented today

Sindh budget for the financial year 2023-24 is set to be presented on Saturday (today) at 3:00 pm.

According to sources, the total size of the budget has been estimated at a staggering 2100 billion rupees. Out of this significant amount, 410 billion rupees have been specifically earmarked for development purposes.

One of the major highlights of the proposed budget is the potential salary increase for government employees.

Reports quoting sources suggest that there would be substantial salary hike, ranging between 35 to 40%.

Moreover, the budget underscores the province’s commitment to rebuilding and rehabilitating infrastructure that suffered damages during the devastating monsoons and floods in 2022.

In addition to these key points, reports reveal that the development budget has set aside a substantial amount of 291.727 billion rupees for 3,311 ongoing schemes across the province.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Provincial Finance Minister will present the Sindh budget.

As the chief architect of the budget, Syed Murad Ali Shah will outline the government’s vision for the fiscal year ahead and present a comprehensive plan to achieve the outlined goals.

A post-budget press conference is also planned for June 11.