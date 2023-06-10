LHC to hear Khadija Shah’s bail plea on June 12

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday fixed fashion designer Khadija Shah’s plea seeking bail in a case related to May 9 riots on June 12.

Khadija Shah’s legal representatives, Syed Sulaiman Shah and Jahanzeb, submitted the plea to the registrar’s office.

Following due process, the registrar’s office issued a cause list, officially listing the case for hearing on June 12.

The two-member bench assigned to preside over the petition comprises Justice Syed Shahbazar Rizvi.

Khadija, co-founder and creative director of design house Élan and a vocal Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter, was sent to jail by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore.

She had surrendered to the CCPO office in Lahore on May 23 following a manhunt for her arrest.

She was nominated in an FIR for terrorism and other charges following the attack by alleged PTI supporters on Jinnah House in Lahore on May 9, which is also the Corps Commander House.