Rs3b allocated for film finance, artists’ health insurance: Marriyum
Marriyum says move will play key role in promotion of Pakistan's narrative, heritage, culture
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Rs2 billion have been allocated for the Film Finance Fund and Rs1 billion for the Artists’ Health Insurance in the next year’s budget.
In a tweet on Friday, she said these measures will play a major role in the growth of the local film industry and improvement in the welfare of the nation’s artists.
The minister further said that this move will play a key role in the promotion of Pakistan’s narrative, heritage and culture through films, as well as the growth of screen tourism in Pakistan.
budget
insurance
Film
Marriyum Aurangzeb
health
budget 2023 24
Taboola
Tabool ads will show in this div