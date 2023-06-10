Punjab CTD nabs nine ‘dangerous’ terrorists in IBO

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department nabbed nine dangerous terrorists through an intelligence-based operation.

The authorities also seized explosive material, detonators, bullets and cash from the arrested terrorists.

The CTD conducted a major operation in view of threats of terrorism.

The intelligence-based operation was carried out in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Gujranwala, the CTD spokesman said.

He further said the arrested terrorists belonged to various banned organizations.

The terrorists were identified as Atiq, Rasheed, Riyaz, Sadiq, Shoaib, Raheeq, Zahid, Kashif and Maqsood, the officials said.

Nine cases have been registered against the arrested suspects and an investigation is underway, they further said.

The official said the CTD is following the target of creating a safe Punjab.