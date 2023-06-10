Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 5AM | SAMAA TV | 10th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5AM | SAMAA TV | 10th June 2023 Jun 10, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5AM | SAMAA TV | 10th June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended PM Shehbaz says political, economic stability go hand in hand Google unveils revolutionary SAIF: Game-changer for secure AI systems! Budget 2023-24: Government announces major incentives for SMEs to boost economic growth Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular US dollar soars against PKR in open market Salient features of budget 2023-24 Kanye West ties knots with Australian girlfriend Bianca Censori