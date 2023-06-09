Govt allocates Rs 1.804 trillion for defence in Budget 2023

Taking into consideration the utmost importance of safeguarding the homeland, the federal government has made a decision to allocate Rs 1.804 trillion for the Defence Division in the Federal Budget 2023-24.

In the preceding Federal Budget 2022-23, the allocation for the Defence Division stood at Rs 1.52 trillion. However, this year, the government has increased the allocation by Rs 281 billion, clearly demonstrating its unwavering commitment to ensuring the security and defense of the nation.

The announcement regarding this allocation was made by Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, during the unveiling of the Federal Budget 2023-24 at the National Assembly on Friday.