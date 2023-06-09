Chicharito set for right knee surgery says MLS Galaxy

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who helped Manchester United capture a pair of Premier League titles, will require right knee surgery and be sidelined indefinitely, the Los Angeles Galaxy announced Friday.

Hernandez, Mexico’s all-time goals leader, suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament during the Galaxy’s 3-2 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday in the US Open Cup quarterfinals.

The 35-year-old forward will undergo surgery on a date to be determined to begin the rehabilitation process.

Hernandez debuted with Guadalajara in 2006 and joined Manchester United in 2010, boosting the club’s English title runs in 2011 and 2013 as well as helping them reach the 2011 Champions League final.

Later stops included Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla before he joined the Galaxy in 2020.

Hernandez has 38 goals in 74 MLS matches for the Galaxy, including one in nine appearances this season.