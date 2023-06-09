‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ gets extended run, moves to ‘Voot’ for new episodes

The social media sensation, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, a supernatural fantasy show inspired by The Vampire Diaries, has been capturing the attention of viewers.

Starring Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Sheikh in lead roles, the series boasts an ensemble cast and revolves around the mystical world of werewolves, known as Bhediya. Despite rumors of an imminent cancellation, fans can now rejoice as the show has been granted an extension.

However, it seems that Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will no longer continue airing on Colors. Instead, fans will be able to catch new episodes of the show exclusively on the digital platform Voot, starting from June 12, 2023. Regarded as an Indian adaptation of the popular Netflix series The Vampire Diaries, the show follows the life of Eisha, portrayed by Reem Sameer Shaikh, and her profound connections with the two brothers, Veer (Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani). It depicts a captivating journey of love and challenges.

At the current stage of the storyline, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal finds itself at a crucial juncture, as the complex dynamics between Eisha, Armaan, and Veer become even more intricate with the introduction of the Rajwanshi wolves. The arrival of Sikander, a feared hybrid, has caused havoc in the lives of the Bhediya brothers. Trapped in a world where werewolves and humans coexist, Eisha is still grappling to find her place in the lives of the Oberoi brothers.

Produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under Inspire Films, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal showcases not only the talents of Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Sheikh in double roles but also features a diverse cast including Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Nalini Negi, Navina Bole, and Bakhtiyaar Irani, among others.