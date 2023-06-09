Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ to be released in August 2023

Contrary to recent reports circulating in the media, the highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ has not been postponed, according to the film’s makers.

In a statement released today, the production team has confirmed that the film’s release date remains unchanged, and audiences can still expect to witness the cinematic brilliance on August 11.

‘Animal,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame, has been generating immense buzz ever since its announcement. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release, excited to see Ranbir Kapoor in a new avatar. The film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol, making it a star-studded affair.

Addressing the recent rumors of a delay, the makers of ‘Animal’ clarified that such reports are entirely baseless. They affirmed their commitment to the initially announced release date, emphasizing their enthusiasm to unveil this intense and gripping story to the audience. The team is currently working diligently to ensure that every aspect of the film is crafted to perfection.

‘Animal’ promises to be a gritty and raw drama, delving into the dark depths of human nature. With Sandeep Reddy Vanga at the helm, known for his unconventional storytelling and intense narratives, the film is expected to captivate viewers with its compelling screenplay and powerful performances.

As the news of ‘Animal’ staying on track for its August 11 release spreads, fans have expressed their relief and excitement on social media platforms. Many have praised the makers for their commitment and dedication in bringing the film to the audience as promised. The anticipation continues to build, with movie buffs eagerly counting down the days until they can witness the cinematic brilliance of ‘Animal.’

With the confirmation from the makers, fans can rest assured that ‘Animal’ is set to roar onto the big screen on August 11, offering a thrilling and unforgettable cinematic experience.