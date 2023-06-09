Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger Suraj Kumar leaves fans speechless

Suraj Kumar, a look-alike of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had his moment in the spotlight when his pictures of enjoying family time at India Gate in Delhi went viral, causing a frenzy on the internet.

Video Credits: BNN

The 22-year-old Suraj Kumar, often reminiscent of the 90s Shah Rukh Khan, couldn’t contain his excitement as he shared, “I frequently visit India Gate to shoot videos, it’s my go-to spot for making reels. I love imitating an angry Shah Rukh and enacting scenes from movies like Darr and Baazigar.”

Beyond being a doppelganger, Suraj is an ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan and enjoys watching his films, particularly those from the 90s. He reveals, “I prefer revisiting and watching his old works like Baazigar, Deewana, Yes Boss, Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and Maya Memsaab. The style he had back then was unmatched. His way of speaking, his hairstyle, his dance, his stammer… you don’t get to see all that in his recent films. That’s why my imitations are also from his 90s films.”

Suraj recalls that a few years ago, his behavior mimicking Shah Rukh Khan in public places led people to believe he was crazy. However, after some of his videos went viral on social media, the perception changed. “Now, people recognize what I do. They come to me for selfies and tell me that I resemble the 90s Shah Rukh. Many people have advised me to build muscles like him because I aspire to become an actor like him,” he shares.

Originally from Jharkhand, Suraj left his home six years ago with a dream of meeting Shah Rukh Khan and pursuing his passion for acting. Currently residing in Delhi, he reveals, “My family never supported me, so I secretly took some money from my father’s pocket and came to Mumbai. I wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan and be an actor like him. I used to go to Mannat every single day, but I haven’t had the chance to meet him yet. If I ever meet Shah Rukh, I will burst into tears.”

Suraj’s journey began when his schoolmates started noticing his striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan. “I have always been a fan of his, and while growing up, I developed an interest in acting. Around six years ago, I started mimicking him, dancing like him, and enacting his dialogues on platforms like TikTok. After it got banned, I shifted to Instagram Reels,” he explains, boasting a following of 162K on Instagram.

Despite not having met Shah Rukh Khan yet, Suraj remains hopeful and believes his dream will come true soon. He shares, “It feels like all my hard work has paid off because I have secured a film with actor Pulkit Samrat, and I will be going to Mumbai for its shoot by the end of this month. They have advised me to focus on my work, and they will try to help me meet Shah Rukh. My dream of becoming an actor has come true. I just hope my dream of meeting Shah Rukh Khan comes true too. That would make me very happy,” he concludes with optimism.