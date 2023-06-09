Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Robinhood Markets removes three crypto tokens

Customers not be able to trade those tokens anymore
Reuters Jun 09, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Robinhood</p>

Photo: Robinhood

Robinhood Markets said on Friday it is removing three cryptocurrency tokens from its platform, days after the U.S. securities regulator’s crackdown against the industry’s biggest exchanges.

Customers will not be able to trade Solana, Cardano or Polygon using Robinhood effective June 27, the online brokerage said.

cryptocurrency

Polygon

robinhood

solana

cardano

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular