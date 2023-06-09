Shakira, Lewis Hamilton spark romance rumors as they reunite in Barcelona

Shakira is once again making headlines with rumors of a newfound romance, and this time, the focus is on Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

The 46-year-old singer and the 38-year-old racing champion were recently spotted together on a lavish boat in Miami, fueling speculations about their relationship, according to TMZ. The rumor mill went into overdrive when the duo reunited in Barcelona after Shakira’s attendance at the thrilling Spanish Grand Prix.

The sparks between Shakira and Lewis continued to fly as they celebrated Lewis’ commendable second-place finish at the Grand Prix with a dinner among friends. Mustafa the Poet, a mutual friend, shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram Story, capturing the intimate moment when Lewis had his arm around Shakira’s waist. The image quickly went viral on social media.

Shakira took to social media herself, sharing a picture of her at the race and expressing her joy at being back in Barcelona. It seems the vibrant city holds a special place in her heart, and now it may hold an even deeper significance with the presence of her rumored new flame.

Interestingly, just a day before their Barcelona rendezvous, Lewis playfully joked about his need for a “Latina” companion during a conversation with his Mercedes teammate, George Russell, on stage. Little did they know that fate might have already intervened.

According to exclusive sources from People, Shakira and Lewis are in the exciting stage of “getting to know each other” and are enjoying a “fun and flirty” connection. However, their representatives have chosen to remain tight-lipped, refusing to comment on the rumors.

Since her split from soccer player Gerard Piqué last year, Shakira’s love life has been under scrutiny. Recently, she was even linked to Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise after being seen together at the Miami Grand Prix. However, insiders quickly dismissed the speculations, revealing that while Shakira enjoyed Tom’s company, she had no interest in pursuing a romantic relationship at the moment. The Colombian singer remains focused on her thriving career and devoting time to her children.

As for Lewis, who previously dated Nicole Scherzinger, he openly discussed his single status and dedication to his career in an interview with The Independent in October 2022. He stated that he is not in a relationship, doesn’t have kids, and considers his car as his baby.

Only time will tell if the rumors about Shakira and Lewis turn out to be true, but for now, fans can speculate and eagerly await any further developments in this potential high-profile romance.