Budget 2023-24: Govt sets 21pc inflation target for next fiscal year

In its budget plan for the fiscal year 2023-2024, the government has set a target of 21% inflation, following the actual high inflation rate of 28.2% recorded last year.

The finance minister acknowledged the need for “extremely painful steps” to facilitate economic rehabilitation but also expressed concerns about the potential increase in poverty and inflation resulting from these measures.

The government’s decision to set a lower inflation target for the upcoming fiscal year reflects its commitment to stabilizing the economy and curbing the rising cost of living. By aiming for a more moderate inflation rate, the government hopes to alleviate the burden on consumers and foster an environment of financial stability.

However, the finance minister also acknowledged that achieving this target would require difficult and potentially unpopular measures.

While the government recognizes the necessity of these steps for economic rehabilitation, it also understands that they may have an impact on the poverty rate and contribute to a temporary increase in inflation.

Growth target

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar also set a 3.5 percent growth target the next fiscal year. He said the country will soon go to the general elections but instead of presenting an election budget we have prepared a responsible budget. He said we have chosen elements of real economy after hectic consultations because of which the country will move forward on the path of progress in the minimum time.

Dar said that ten billion rupees have been allocated for provision of loans under Prime Minister Youth Loan Programme during the next fiscal year.

He said the turnover threshold of Small and Medium Industries has been increased from Rs 250 million to Rs 800 million by increasing the tax concessions of the SMEs. He said SMEs Assan Finance Scheme has also been restored while establishing a Crediting Rating Agency for the SMEs has also been proposed.