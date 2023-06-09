Akshay Kumar unveils divine avatar in new poster for ‘Oh My God 2’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has unveiled the new poster for his highly anticipated film, Oh My God 2, weeks after his visit to the sacred Badrinath Temple.

The poster release was accompanied by the announcement of the film’s theatrical release date, scheduled for August 11. In the poster, Akshay Kumar is depicted in the divine avatar of Lord Shiva, with his face adorned with ash. He is seen donning a dhoti, sporting a bead necklace around his neck, and flaunting knee-length dreadlocks.

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share the poster, captioning it with the words, “Aa rahe hain hum, aaiyega aap bhi” (We are coming, you also join us). Fans were thrilled by the announcement, flooding the comments section with enthusiastic “Har Har Mahadev” chants. Yami Gautam, the female lead in the film, also shared the date announcement poster, further fueling the excitement among moviegoers. Many fans expressed their anticipation, with one exclaiming, “Aap aaye aur ham na aaye… Ye thodi na koi bat hai sir” (You are coming and we won’t come – this cannot happen). Another fan confidently proclaimed, “Bhai log ye pakka blockbuster hogi” (This film will definitely be a blockbuster).

However, Oh My God 2 will face a tough box office battle as it clashes with the release of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, the sequel to the 2001 hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The film had initially revealed Akshay Kumar’s first look as Shiva in 2021 but experienced delays, likely due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In his earlier poster, Akshay had inscribed the words, “Karta kare na kar sake shiv kare so hoye” (If you can’t do it, you can’t do it, Shiva does it). He sought the blessings and well wishes of his fans for Oh My God 2, which aims to shed light on a crucial social issue. Akshay expressed his hope for the journey to be blessed by the eternal energy of Adiyogi, signing off with the revered phrase, “Har Har Mahadev.”

The release date announcement follows Akshay Kumar’s recent visit to the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand. It appears that the actor is shooting some portions of the film in the scenic state. Sharing a breathtaking video from his chopper ride over the mountains, Akshay expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to shoot in the sacred land of Uttarakhand, specifically mentioning his journey to Shri Badrinath Dham.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Oh My God 2 will delve into the Indian education system, exploring topics such as the pressures of exams and college admissions. Alongside Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam, the film features the talented Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role, further adding to the excitement surrounding the project.