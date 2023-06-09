Tejasswi Prakash surprised by fans on ‘Naagin 6’ set ahead of birthday celebrations

Television star Tejasswi Prakash, known for her remarkable performances and genuine persona, received a heartwarming surprise from her dedicated fans on the set of the popular show Naagin 6. As Tejasswi gears up to celebrate her birthday on June 10, her fans made sure to kickstart the festivities in advance, leaving her overwhelmed with joy.

Tejasswi Prakash has been captivating audiences with her portrayal of a shape-shifting serpent in Ekta Kapoor’s production Naagin 6, following her victorious stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Her immense talent and authentic personality have garnered her a massive fan following, who never miss an opportunity to express their love and support. Just like the previous year, this time around, Tejasswi’s fans went the extra mile to make her birthday truly special.

Although her birthday falls on June 10, the celebrations began a day early for the Naagin 6 actress. On June 9, a group of devoted fans surprised her on the show’s set, organizing a delightful pre-birthday celebration. Tejasswi was presented with birthday cakes, cards, and thoughtful gifts in anticipation of her special day. Overwhelmed with gratitude, she graciously cut the cakes brought by her fans and posed for pictures with them.

In her personal life, Tejasswi Prakash is in a committed relationship with actor Karan Kundrra, and the couple continues to strengthen their bond.

Tejasswi’s journey in the entertainment industry started in 2012, but her breakthrough came with her role as Dhara Vaishnav in the popular series Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Since then, she has been a part of several successful shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Tejasswi has also showcased her skills in non-fictional shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.

Apart from Hindi television and cinema, Tejasswi has gained recognition in the Marathi film industry with her appearances in Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Additionally, she has been featured in numerous hit music videos, further solidifying her presence in the entertainment world.