Govt allocates Rs135bn for HEC in Budget 2023-24

In a demonstration of the government’s commitment to prioritizing education, the Finance Minister highlighted the significance of the sector and emphasized the federal government’s role in supporting it.

For the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the federal government has proposed a substantial allocation of Rs65 billion under the current expenditure, reaffirming its commitment to the development and improvement of higher education in the country.

Additionally, a substantial amount of Rs70 billion has been allocated for development expenditure, aiming to enhance the infrastructure and facilities within higher education institutions.

In an effort to provide financial aid and support to the education sector, the government has announced the establishment of the Pakistan Endowment Fund. This initiative aims to ensure sustainable funding for the sector, with an allocation of Rs5 billion in the budget.

Furthermore, as part of the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme, the federal government has taken a significant step to empower deserving students.

A total of 100,000 laptops will be distributed to merit-based students, enabling them to access digital resources and enhance their educational journey. To support this initiative, the government has proposed an allocation of Rs10 billion, ensuring that deserving students receive the necessary tools for their academic success.