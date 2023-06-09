Kajol takes social media hiatus, leaving fans curious and supportive

Renowned Indian cinema actor, Kajol, surprised her fans on Friday with an announcement that she would be taking a break from social media.

View this post on Instagram

Through a heartfelt note shared on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, Kajol revealed that she was currently facing one of the most challenging trials of her life and, as a result, would be stepping away from social media for an indefinite period. As a symbolic gesture, she also chose to archive all her previous posts on Instagram, leaving her profile a blank canvas.

Although Kajol did not divulge specific details about the reason behind her social media hiatus, speculation arose regarding a possible strategic move related to the promotion of her upcoming web show, “The Good Wife.” Fans, who had grown accustomed to Kajol’s active presence on Instagram, will undoubtedly feel her absence keenly. She had regularly interacted with her followers, sharing selfies, photoshoots, and candid thoughts. Kajol graciously offered glimpses into her personal life, often featuring her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, and their children, Nysa Devgan and Yug.

View this post on Instagram

On the professional front, Kajol recently made an appearance in the teaser of Lust Stories 2, a web series directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. The highly anticipated series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including notable actors such as Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mrunal Thakur.

Moreover, Kajol has an exciting project in the works, an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American courtroom drama, The Good Wife. Directed by Suparn Verma, the web series is set to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, offering viewers a captivating and enthralling narrative.

As Kajol takes this much-needed break from social media, her ardent fans eagerly await her return and continue to extend their unwavering support for her personal and professional endeavors. With anticipation building for her upcoming web show and the prospect of witnessing her exceptional acting prowess once again, Kajol’s fans stand united in their admiration and encouragement for the beloved Indian cinema icon.