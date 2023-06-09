Construction sector gets a major boost in budget for FY2023-24

The Federal Budget 2023-24, presented by Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ishaq Dar in the National Assembly, emphasized on the construction sector as a focal point. The government aimed to provide significant relief to both the general public and builders involved in constructing houses and buildings.

Recognising the construction sector’s crucial role in economic development, the government decided to support the common man and builders. A total of 40 industries are connected to this sector. Over the next three years, construction enterprises will receive a concession of either 10 percent or Rs 5 million, whichever is lower.

Furthermore, individuals who are constructing their own buildings will be eligible for a tax credit of 10 percent or a concession of Rs 1 million, whichever is lower.

These concessions will be applicable to projects starting from July 1, 2023, and onwards.