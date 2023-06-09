Regulatory duty 10% on import of used clothes repealed: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that the government had made the decision to eliminate the 10% regulatory duty on the import of second-hand clothing.

During his budget speech in the National Assembly, the objective behind this move is to provide support to the lower-income segment of society, as they are typically the ones who purchase such clothing. Minister Dar expressed hope that this repeal would ease their financial burden.

The minister announced the introduction of a micro deposit scheme for individuals with low incomes under the National Savings program, set to launch on July 1st. This scheme aims to offer a relatively higher profit ratio and the convenience of opening an account digitally, providing greater accessibility to financial services.

In an effort to assist those with lower incomes, Minister Dar shared another initiative that entails imposing only a 1% sales tax on Unani (homeopathic) medicine. This measure aims to ensure that the rural and lower-income population is not disproportionately affected by the tax burden associated with these medicines.