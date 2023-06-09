Karachi on alert: Authorities ask people to ensure ration, medical kits to ‘survive’

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued alert for Karachi coastal area residents amid the fear that cyclone named Biparjoy may affect the port city.

The authorities said fishermen are advised not to venture out into the open sea from Monday, 12 June onwards until the system has passed over the Arabian Sea.

Climate Change minister Sherry Rehman said that a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) named Biparjoy is reported to be moving towards Pakistan’s coastal areas according to a storm warning by NDMA of Persistent intensity.

Sherry said it is tracked as slowly moving in north-northeast direction, and may drift north - westwards towards Pakistan’s Makran Coast. She said that the environmental conditions supporting the system may intensify further.

“Conditions at sea may get very rough accompanied with high tides along the coast,” she added.

All relevant authorities, particularly PDMA Sindh and Balochistan,are advised to take stock of preparations and ensure public safety for communities in coastal areas.

What is Biparjoy?

Pakistan and India coastal areas are facing cyclone Biparjoy.

As per the Indian media reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next three days.

The weather department has forecast severe heat wave conditions in certain pockets of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Friday to Sunday. In Gangetic West Bengal, the heat wave is expected to continue until Tuesday, while in Odisha and Jharkhand, it is likely to persist until Monday.