Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Rs 1bn earmarked for health insurance of journalists & media workers

Marriyum Aurangzeb extends gratitude to PM Shehbaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for funds allocation
Samaa Web Desk Jun 09, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the Federal Government had allocated an amount of Rs 1 billion in the budget for fiscal year 2023-24 for health insurance of working journalists and media workers.

“Delighted to announce that an allocation has been made in the budget for health insurance of working journalists for the first time ever,” the minister said in a tweet.

She extended gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for allocating funds for the “very important measure”.

“As Information Minister, it was one of my goals to be able to arrange this facility for working journalists, especially during these difficult times,” the minister remarked.

Ishaq Dar

Marriyum Aurangzeb

PM Shehbaz Sharif

budget 2023 24

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular