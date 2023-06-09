Govt spends over Rs 1598m in FY2022-23 for media advancement

In the fiscal year 2022-23, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has utilised a sum of Rs 1598.116 million for the implementation of multiple projects aimed at advancing the media sector.

According to a recently unveiled budgetary document, an allocation of Rs 2100 million was made for five ongoing projects and 12 new projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2022-23. These initiatives focus on enhancing production quality, transmission capabilities, audio signal standards, radio network coverage, and the digitalisation of Pakistan Television Corporation’s (PTVC) terrestrial network.

Furthermore, the projects aim to upgrade and restructure the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), provide training to media professionals and journalists, enhance the capacity of ministry officials, and promote the local film industry. Out of the 17 projects, six are expected to be completed by June 2023, while the remaining 11 will be carried forward to the next fiscal year.

Under PSDP 2022-23, PTVC received an allocation of Rs 204.650 million for an ongoing project focused on digitalizing its terrestrial network. Additionally, a new project titled “Establishment of National Film Institute at PTV Academy, Islamabad” aims to establish an integrated production and post-production facility, along with an academy for film trade training at PTV Academy H-9, Islamabad.

For the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), an allocation of Rs 562.777 million was made for three ongoing projects and three new projects under PSDP 2022-23. The ongoing projects aim to strengthen radio coverage in uncovered areas of Balochistan (Gwadar) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir through the installation of digital-enabled medium wave transmitters.

Regarding the new projects of PBC, the first one focuses on establishing the Saut-ul-Quran FM network phase-II to transmit the marathon transmission of the Holy Quran through FM network in 19 districts across the country. An amount of Rs 212.777 million has been earmarked for this project. The second project, titled “Up-gradation of Studios and Master Control Room of PBC,” aims to renovate studios, replace outdated equipment, and enhance the signal and sound quality of programs. Rs 100 million has been allocated for this purpose.

The third project, named “Rehabilitation of Medium Wave Services from Khairpur,” aims to promote local language and culture, strengthen radio coverage in uncovered areas of the Khairpur District, and counter cross-border propaganda. An amount of Rs 100 million has been allocated for this project, which has been utilized for civil work at the Broadcasting House Khairpur and the procurement of necessary equipment.

In the case of the Press Information Department (PID), an amount of Rs 162.709 million has been allocated for one ongoing project and two new projects under PSDP 2022-23. The project titled “Establishment of Pakistan Information Centre Phase-I” aims to set up information centers for training and capacity building of media professionals and journalists in seven cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The project is nearing completion, with training and workshops already conducted at all seven locations.

The second project, titled “Establishment of PID Media Cell to Counter Violent Extremism,” is part of the National Security Policy Implementation Plan and is currently in progress.