Rich people in Pakistan hire 3,000 foreign domestic workers, budget documents reveal

New tax imposed on foreign domestic workers
Samaa Web Desk Jun 09, 2023
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during his budget speech said that there are three thousand foreign domestic workers in Pakistan. Dar said that approximately one household has been providing $6,000 yearly on one domestic workers.

As per the budget speech, the federal government has imposed Rs200,000 withholding tax on the foreign domestic workers tax year.

