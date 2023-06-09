Rs162bn for energy, water resource projects in Budget 2023-24

In a bid to boost the country’s energy sector and address water-related challenges, the government has unveiled a budget plan for the fiscal year 2023-2024, allocating substantial funds for various projects.

The headline initiative is an allocation of Rs107 billion to enhance the efficiency of power transmission, as Pakistan’s power generation capacity reaches an impressive 41,000 MegaWatts. This move aims to reduce dependency on energy imports by increasing reliance on renewable sources.

Highlighting the importance of coal power, the government has also earmarked Rs12 billion for the Jamshoro coal project.

Furthermore, a significant amount of Rs16 billion has been provided to strengthen the Pakistan-Tajikistan 500Kv power project, demonstrating the government’s commitment to expanding bilateral energy cooperation.

Water resources

Recognizing the significance of water resources, the Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, emphasized the need to address water-related issues. In this regard, the government has allocated Rs12 billion for the construction of the Mahmand Dam, with an additional Rs10 billion reserved for the same project in the following financial year. This step reflects the government’s dedication to enhancing water storage capacity and managing water resources effectively.

Moreover, the government has allotted Rs59 billion for the Dasu Hydro Project, a crucial endeavor aimed at harnessing hydroelectric power. Additionally, Rs20 billion has been allocated for the Dia Mir Bhasha Dam, an ambitious undertaking that promises to further bolster the country’s energy infrastructure.

Considering the water supply challenges faced by the residents of Karachi, the government has taken a proactive approach by allocating Rs 17.5 billion to the K-4 Greater Water Supply Scheme project.

This substantial investment aims to alleviate the suffering of Karachiites by improving access to clean and reliable water.