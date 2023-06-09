Dubbed version of Indian superhit ‘Pathaan’ set to conquer Russia

In a move that underscores the global appeal of Indian cinema, the highly anticipated blockbuster “Pathaan” is set to captivate audiences in Russia and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) markets with its dubbed version.

The film, directed by renowned filmmaker Siddharth Anand, stars Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles.

“Pathaan,” an action-packed thriller, broke box office records upon its release in India and received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline and high-octane performances. The film revolves around the story of a rogue secret agent, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who embarks on a dangerous mission to dismantle a terrorist organization that threatens global security.

The decision to release the dubbed version of “Pathaan” in Russia and CIS markets comes as Indian cinema continues to gain popularity in these regions. The film industry’s ability to connect with audiences across cultural and linguistic boundaries has contributed to its international success.

Speaking about the film’s release in Russia, Siddharth Anand expressed his excitement, saying, “I am thrilled that ‘Pathaan’ will reach audiences in Russia and CIS markets. The film has been crafted to entertain and engage viewers worldwide, and I am confident that it will resonate with the audience here.”

The dubbed version of “Pathaan” has undergone meticulous localization, ensuring that the essence of the film is preserved while making it accessible to Russian and CIS audiences. The translation captures the dialogues and emotions, allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in the cinematic experience.

Industry insiders believe that the release of “Pathaan” in Russia and CIS markets will not only elevate the film’s global box office performance but also pave the way for more Indian films to explore untapped territories and expand their reach.

The dubbed version of “Pathaan” is slated for release in Russia and CIS markets on July 7, 2023. Fans eagerly await the film’s arrival, anticipating a thrilling cinematic experience that transcends borders and languages.