IT sector in Pakistan receives boost with new tax incentives, support measures

In a recent parliamentary budget speech, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted the crucial role of the IT sector in Pakistan’s future growth.

Recognizing its potential as the engine of economic development, the government has taken significant steps to address the challenges faced by freelancers and the sector as a whole.

Pakistan has emerged as a global leader in freelancing, ranking second in the world. To stimulate exports and facilitate business operations, the government has introduced a concessional income tax rate of 0.25% for freelancers.

This favorable tax treatment will continue until June 30, 2026. Additionally, freelancers can now enjoy an exemption from sales tax registration and returns on exports up to $24,000 per year.

This measure aims to alleviate the burden of monthly tax reporting, allowing freelancers to focus on their work. Furthermore, a simplified Single Page Income Tax Return has been introduced specifically for this group.

To encourage the growth of IT and IT-enabled service providers, the government has granted them the privilege of importing software and hardware equivalent to one percent of their exports without incurring any taxes.

The annual limit for such imports has been set at $50,000. Moreover, the issuance of Automated Exemption Certificates for IT exporters will streamline the process and provide a hassle-free experience.

Recognizing the significance of the IT sector, it has been accorded Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) status, granting it access to concessional income tax rates.

To foster innovation and entrepreneurship, the government plans to establish a Venture Capital Fund with an initial budget of 5 billion rupees. This fund will provide crucial business capital to IT startups and ventures.

The Finance Minister further announced a reduction in the sales tax rate on IT services under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector from 15% to 5%. This move aims to promote growth and attract more investments in the sector.

In an effort to encourage lending in the IT sector, banks will benefit from a concessional tax rate of 20%. This incentive aims to facilitate access to financing for IT businesses, enabling them to expand their operations and drive economic growth.

To nurture a skilled workforce, the government plans to provide professional training to 50,000 IT graduates in the upcoming fiscal year. This initiative aims to enhance their skills and employability in the rapidly evolving IT industry.

With these comprehensive measures, the government aims to create a conducive business environment for the IT sector, boost exports, attract investments, and position Pakistan as a global IT hub.

The initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of the IT industry, ultimately driving economic progress and job creation.