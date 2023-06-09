Rs65bn allocated to HEC in current expenditure, Rs70bn in development expenses

There is no doubt about the importance of education. Even though this is a provincial subject, the Center also fully contributes to its promotion, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the National Assembly.

For the promotion of the educations sector, following measures are being taken:

Rs65 billion are being allocated to the Higher Education Commission in the current expenditure, and Rs70 billion in the development expenditure.

A Pakistan Endowment Fund is being created for financial assistance in the education sector for which Rs5 billion have been set aside in the budget. This Fund will award scholarships to school and college students on merit.

“Our target is that no hardworking student should have to quit higher education over lack of resources,” the minister said in his speech.