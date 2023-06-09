Wahab Riaz does not intend to contest elections

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Wahab Riaz revealed on Friday that he does not intend to contest general elections, despite being the Sports Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

Wahab Riaz also said that the talented cricketers make their own place in the teams and they cannot be stopped due to favouritism, which has always been there in cricket.

He added that everyone must take responsibility for betterment of cricket and country, as governments cannot do everything alone.

Fast bowler also lauded DHA for their facilities in the cricket club and said that such facilities were not available in clubs when they were juniors.

Former skipper of Pakistan team Salman Butt also spoke in the conference and said that the main problem was that players were being selected in Test teams based on their performances in T10 cricket.

He said that priority should be given to first-class, domestic cricket before picking the players as longer format is the real cricket, which tests the ability, temperament and stamina of the players.