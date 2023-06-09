Final tax on purchasing immovable property by expats waived off
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said during the budget speech that remittances are an important component of foreign reserves, and their significance could be gauged from the fact that remittances are equal to 90% of our exports.
To encourage remittances from foreign channels, he said, the following subsidies will be given:
The 2% final tax on purchasing immovable property by expat Pakistanis through foreign remittances is being waived off.
In the category of Remittance Cards, a “Diamond Card” is being issued for those sending remittances more than $50,000 annually. For this category, the following subsidies will be given: One Non-Prohibited Bore License, Gratis Passport, Preferential Access to Pakistani Embassies and Consulates, fast-track immigration facility at Pakistani airports.
A scheme will be started to award gifts to remittance cardholders through lucky draws.