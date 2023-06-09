iOS 17: Say goodbye to annoying iPhone camera issues with this genius fix!

Apple is addressing a long-standing annoyance with the iPhone camera in the upcoming iOS 17 update. The problem lies with QR codes, which have been supported since iOS 11.

In previous versions, when a QR code was scanned, the link would appear as a push notification at the top of the screen.

This was improved in iOS 13 by placing the link button within the camera viewfinder. However, this still posed difficulties for users with larger iPhones, as their thumbs had to stretch to reach the button.

Fortunately, in iOS 17, Apple has introduced a solution that works across all iPhone sizes and finger lengths.

Now, when a QR code is scanned, the link button instantly appears at the bottom of the Camera app interface, making it much easier to tap with the thumb. This change mirrors the Safari search bar, which also appears at the bottom of the screen.

While iOS 16 already has a feature that moves the link bubble to the bottom of the camera interface as soon as a QR code is out of frame, iOS 17 takes it a step further by defaulting QR code links to appear at the bottom from the start.

Although it may seem like a small alteration, this improvement simplifies the process of accessing QR code information, especially considering the growing prevalence of QR codes for information sharing.

iOS 17 is set to launch in September this year, but the beta version is currently available to Apple Developer program participants.

In addition to the QR code fix, iOS 17 introduces several other notable features, including upgrades to Apple Maps, iMessage, and the introduction of the StandBy feature, which transforms the iPhone into a smart display.