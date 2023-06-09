WhatsApp raises bar with mind-blowing feature

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that enhances the image quality for users, particularly on Samsung phones.

In the past, apps like Instagram and WhatsApp have been criticized for reducing the resolution of images and videos.

Many users capture moments directly through these apps, only to find that the resulting images have a lower resolution.

However, WhatsApp is now taking a positive step forward. They are currently testing a feature that allows users to select a higher resolution when sending images.

This feature is currently available in the beta version (2.23.12.13) of WhatsApp. By choosing the HD option, users can increase the image resolution to 4,096 x 2,692 pixels (11MP), surpassing the standard quality resolution of 1,600 x 1,052 pixels (1.6MP).

It’s worth noting that this higher resolution is even greater than the 4K resolution commonly used in TVs, high-end monitors, and laptops.

While this feature may require more time and data to send images, it grants users the option to send high-quality images, preserving the details and clarity.

Users are hopeful that WhatsApp will introduce a similar higher resolution setting for videos as well.

Furthermore, iPhone users can anticipate a similar feature, although the HD option for iPhones offers a slightly lower resolution of 4,032 x 2,268 pixels (9.1MP) compared to Android’s 11MP resolution for higher-quality images.