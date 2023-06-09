Big relief for farmers: Agriculture budget key points

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addressing in the parliament budget speech said that the federal government has increased the loans volume for the farmers from Rs1800 to Rs2250 billion.

Rs50 billion has been allocated for shifting the 50,000 tube wells on solar panels. The government has abolished all taxes and customs duty on saplings customs duty.

Dar also announced to abolished all duties and taxes on the combine harvest. In the budget speech, the finance minister also announced to allocate Rs10 billion for the loans of smaller growers.

Farmers have pinned their hopes from the upcoming budget and demanded a pro-farmer budget from the federal and the Punjab government.

It is always said that if the farmer is happy, then the country becomes prosperous as farmers are directly linked the backbone of the economy—agriculture—which drives the economy.

The growers demanded from the government to give subsidy on fertilizers and sprays.

A number of farmers from South Punjab’s Multan talked to SAMAA TV’s correspondent from Multan Mukarram Khan.

Farmer Nazir Ahmed, “Now is the time for government to feed the farmer in this budget announce subsidy on sprays along with electricity so that we get cheap fertilizers.’

He said country’s farmers are already very worried about the ongoing economic conditions and subsidies will uplift the game.

Farmers have demanded abolition of taxes imposed on tube wells bill and pre-fixing of cotton subsidy.

Another grower from Multan, Muhammad Arif, said that in order to reduce the cost of tube well, the government should give relief on diesel.

Farmers say that the government promises to present a farmer-friendly budget every time but ‘forgets’ to fulfill it.