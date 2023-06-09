Ishaq Dar presents Finance Bill FY23-24

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is presenting the Finance Bill 2023-24 in the National Assembly.

Dar started the speech with a comparative analysis between the previous PML-N government under Nawaz Sharif and the “selected government” of the PTI.

A few minutes into his budget speech, the minister was interrupted with slogans in the House and the NA speaker intervened and asked the lawmakers to maintain order.

He blamed the PTI’s failed economic policies for the incumbent economic crisis.

May 9 riots an attack on state

Dar also condemned the anti-government and anti-country mob attacks on the state of Pakistan and called the attacks on army installations a negation of the force’s sacrifices.

‘PTI brings nothing but crisis to economy’

The PTI failed to decrease expenditure and took the budget deficit to new heights. He said the GDP budget deficit was almost double in comparison to the PML-N years in power.

The PDM government decreased the budget deficit from 7.9% to 7%.

Current account deficit and trade deficit

The current account deficit will be decreased from $17.5 billion to only $4 billion this fiscal year. The trade deficit is being decreased by 26% by stopping the luxury imports.

‘IMF talks underway, country saved from default’

Dar said the country has been saved from default and IMF talks are underway along with the completion of all the demands of the international lender.

Benazir Income Support Program

Shedding a light on the BISP program, he said that the amount for the downtrodden has been increased from Rs460 billion to Rs450 billion.

The government spent Rs26 billion on Utility Stores Corporation and also counted the feats of the decreasing record POL prices in the last one month.

He said $12 billion foreign loans paid back to the international organizations on time.

Big relief for farmers: Agriculture budget

Ishaq Dar said that the federal government has increased the loans volume for the farmers from Rs1800 to Rs2250 billion.

Rs50 billion has been allocated for shifting the 50,000 tube wells on solar panels. The government has abolished all taxes and customs duty on saplings customs duty.

Dar also announced to abolished all duties and taxes on the combine harvest. In the budget speech, the finance minister also announced to allocate Rs10 billion for the loans of smaller growers.

More to follow…