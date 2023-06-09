Ishaq Dar unveils Rs14.46 trillion budget for 2023-24 with no new taxes, aims for 3.5% growth

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday presented the Finance Bill 2023-24 in the National Assembly announcing that the government has imposed no new taxes for the upcoming year.

Dar said the total outlay of the FY24 budget is Rs14.46 trillion. The finance minister said total current expenditure has been allocated Rs13,320bn for FY23-24—53 percent higher than last year’s budgeted figure. Dar said Defence expenditure is budgeted at Rs1,804 billion—15.4 percent higher than last year—making up 1.7 percent of GDP.

Ishaq Dar started the speech with a comparative analysis between the previous PML-N government under Nawaz Sharif and the “selected government” of the PTI.

A few minutes into his budget speech, the minister was interrupted with slogans in the House and the NA speaker intervened and asked the lawmakers to maintain order.

He blamed the PTI’s failed economic policies for the incumbent economic crisis.

May 9 riots an attack on state

Dar also condemned the anti-government and anti-country mob attacks on the state of Pakistan and called the attacks on army installations a negation of the force’s sacrifices.

‘PTI brings nothing but crisis to economy’

The PTI failed to decrease expenditure and took the budget deficit to new heights. He said the GDP budget deficit was almost double in comparison to the PML-N years in power.

He said the PDM government decreased the budget deficit from 7.9% to 7%.

Tax free budget

Ishaq Dar announced that no new tax is being imposed this year. He said it is the effort of the government to provide maximum relief to the people. He said our efforts is to enhance employment opportunities and facilitate the businesses in order to promote exports which will help enhance our foreign exchange reserves.

Growth target

The minister said that a modest growth target of 3.5 percent has been set for the next fiscal year. He said the country will soon go to the general elections but instead of presenting an election budget we have prepared a responsible budget. He said we have chosen elements of real economy after hectic consultations because of which the country will move forward on the path of progress in the minimum time.

Dar said that ten billion rupees have been allocated for provision of loans under Prime Minister Youth Loan Programme during the next fiscal year.

He said the turnover threshold of Small and Medium Industries has been increased from Rs 250 million to Rs 800 million by increasing the tax concessions of the SMEs. He said SMEs Assan Finance Scheme has also been restored while establishing a Crediting Rating Agency for the SMEs has also been proposed.

Salaries and Pensions

The finance minister announced a series of relief measures for the salaried class and pensioners. He said that 35 percent adhoc relief allowance will be given to the federal government employees of scale one to 16, while 30 percent adhoc relief will be given to the employees of scale 17 and above. He said that the pension has been increased by 17.50 percent. The minimum wage has been increased to Rs 32000 from Rs 25000.

He said that mileage allowance has been enhanced by 50 percent, while additional charge/current charge/deputation allowance is being increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000. Orderly allowance is being enhanced to Rs 25,000 from Rs 17,500. There is an hundred percent increase in the special conveyance allowance for disabled raising the amount from Rs 2000 to Rs 4,000. He said that constant attendant allowance military has been enhanced to Rs 14,000 from Rs 7000.

Current account deficit and trade deficit

The current account deficit will be decreased from $17.5 billion to only $4 billion this fiscal year. The trade deficit is being decreased by 26% by stopping the luxury imports.

‘IMF talks underway, country saved from default’

Dar said the country has been saved from default and IMF talks are underway along with the completion of all the demands of the international lender.

Benazir Income Support Program

Shedding a light on the BISP program, he said that the amount for the downtrodden has been increased from Rs460 billion to Rs450 billion.

The government spent Rs26 billion on Utility Stores Corporation and also counted the feats of the decreasing record POL prices in the last one month.

He said $12 billion foreign loans paid back to the international organizations on time.

Big relief for farmers: Agriculture budget

Ishaq Dar said that the federal government has increased the loans volume for the farmers from Rs1800 to Rs2250 billion.

Rs50 billion has been allocated for shifting the 50,000 tube wells on solar panels. The government has abolished all taxes and customs duty on saplings customs duty.

Dar also announced to abolished all duties and taxes on the combine harvest. In the budget speech, the finance minister also announced to allocate Rs10 billion for the loans of smaller growers.

PSDP Programme

The budget envisages federal Public Sector Development Programme worth Rs 1150 billion, which is the highest ever in terms of its size, reflecting government’s commitment to improve living standard of the people.

The PSDP has mainly been aligned with development framework of five Es i.e. exports, equity, empowerment, environment, and energy as well as reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood affected areas to regain the momentum of economic growth.

The major chunk of PSDP 2023-24 has been earmarked for infrastructure projects of energy, railways, motorways and highways, aviation, and ports. Equal importance has been given to social sectors, particularly, the higher education, health, governance, and climate change. 52 percent of the PSDP has been allocated for provision of latest infrastructure to attract Foreign Direct Investment.

To achieve self-sufficiency in food and water resources, substantial funds have been reserved for agriculture-related projects.

Rs135bn for HEC, education sector

In a demonstration of the government’s commitment to prioritizing education, the Finance Minister highlighted the significance of the sector and emphasized the federal government’s role in supporting it.

For the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the federal government has proposed a substantial allocation of Rs65 billion under the current expenditure, reaffirming its commitment to the development and improvement of higher education in the country.

Additionally, a substantial amount of Rs70 billion has been allocated for development expenditure, aiming to enhance the infrastructure and facilities within higher education institutions.

In an effort to provide financial aid and support to the education sector, the government has announced the establishment of the Pakistan Endowment Fund. This initiative aims to ensure sustainable funding for the sector, with an allocation of Rs5 billion in the budget.

Furthermore, as part of the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme, the federal government has taken a significant step to empower deserving students.

A total of 100,000 laptops will be distributed to merit-based students, enabling them to access digital resources and enhance their educational journey. To support this initiative, the government has proposed an allocation of Rs10 billion, ensuring that deserving students receive the necessary tools for their academic success.

IT and IT Enabled Services

The federal government has offered magnanimous facility by offering 0.25 tax ratio on IT exports. The facility will be applicable till June 30, 2026.

In a big relief to the freelancers, the federal government has exempted sales tax for freelancers till $24,000.

The government will train 50,000 IT professionals in the current fiscal year.

Storage Policy for Petroleum products

The finance minister said the government is also launching Bonded Bulk Storage Policy for Petroleum products to control shortage in their supply chain. Under this scheme, a Foreign Supplier will import crude oil and POL products through its own financial sources and store them in Bonded Bulk Storage in Pakistan and later the oil marketing company or any Refinery will be allowed to purchase these products from the Foreign Supplier in time of need.

EOBI Pensions

Dar went on to say that EOBI pension has been increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 8500. He said that House Building Finance Corporation Scheme is being introduced for the indebted widows. Under this scheme the government of Pakistan will pay the loan of the widows to the tune of one million rupees. He said the deposit limit in the martyrs’ accounts at CDNS is being enhanced to Rs 7.5 million from Rs 5 million, while the deposit limit on Behbood Saving Certificates is also being enhanced to Rs 7.5 million.

SMEs

Ishaq Dar announced to decreased the concessional tax from 39 percent to 20 percent. The facility will be available till June 30, 2025.

The government has also announced to re-launch the Assan Finance Scheme along with the proposal to start Credit Rating Agency.

Industrial and import sector

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during his budget speech said to announce the establishment of the Export Council of Pakistan (ECP) and sales tax relief for online market place.

The minimum tax on listed companies has been decreased from 1.25 percent to 1 percent.

Diamond Card for Overseas Pakistanis launched

PDM-led federal government also allocated facilities for the overseas Pakistanis. The final tax of 2 percent on the buying of immovable property via foreign remittances has been abolished.

In a big relief, overseas Pakistanis to get ‘Diamond Card’ through which expatriate Pakistanis will be facilitated in getting one non-prohibited bore license, gratis passport, preferential access to Pakistani embassies and consulates and fast track immigration and big prices via lucky draw.

Funds for women and youth entrepreneurship projects

The federal government has allocated Rs5 billion for the women entrepreneurship in terms of skill development so that women strata of the society will launch their businesses and also offered tax relief to business women.

Also, the government has allocated Rs5 billion for the Prime Minister Youth Skills Programme.

The government has increased the tax facilities under Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) under June 30, 2024.

Rs107bn for energy sector

In a bid to boost the country’s energy sector, the government allocated Rs107 billion to enhance the efficiency of power transmission, as Pakistan’s power generation capacity reaches an impressive 41,000 MegaWatts. This move aims to reduce dependency on energy imports by increasing reliance on renewable sources.

Highlighting the importance of coal power, the government has also earmarked Rs12 billion for the Jamshoro coal project.

Furthermore, a significant amount of Rs16 billion has been provided to strengthen the Pakistan-Tajikistan 500Kv power project, demonstrating the government’s commitment to expanding bilateral energy cooperation.

Billions for water resources

Recognizing the significance of water resources, the Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, emphasized the need to address water-related issues. In this regard, the government has allocated Rs12 billion for the construction of the Mahmand Dam, with an additional Rs10 billion reserved for the same project in the following financial year. This step reflects the government’s dedication to enhancing water storage capacity and managing water resources effectively.

Moreover, the government has allotted Rs59 billion for the Dasu Hydro Project, a crucial endeavor aimed at harnessing hydroelectric power. Additionally, Rs20 billion has been allocated for the Dia Mir Bhasha Dam, an ambitious undertaking that promises to further bolster the country’s energy infrastructure.

Considering the water supply challenges faced by the residents of Karachi, the government has taken a proactive approach by allocating Rs 17.5 billion to the K-4 Greater Water Supply Scheme project.

This substantial investment aims to alleviate the suffering of Karachiites by improving access to clean and reliable water.

Tax on cash withdrawal

In a significant move aimed at documenting the economy and curbing the outflow of foreign currency, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced the imposition of new tax measures.

Finance wizard said the imposition of taxes on cash withdrawals plays a crucial role in documenting economic transactions. As part of this effort, the government has decided to impose a 0.6% tax on cash withdrawals exceeding Rs50,000.

This step is expected to encourage individuals and businesses to shift towards electronic transactions and formal banking channels.

Furthermore, in order to discourage the outflow of foreign currency through bank channels, the government has revised the withholding tax on Debit and Credit Card transactions. The existing withholding tax, previously set at 1%, has now been increased to 5%.

This measure aims to discourage excessive use of foreign currency transactions and promote the use of local currency within the country. However, for non-filers, individuals who have not filed their tax returns, the tax ratio will be even higher, set at 10%.

WHT imposed on foreign domestic workers

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during his budget speech said that there are three thousand foreign domestic workers in Pakistan. Dar said that approximately one household has been providing $6,000 yearly on one domestic workers.**

As per the budget speech, the federal government has imposed Rs200,000 withholding tax on the foreign domestic workers tax year.

GST ratio for leather and textile products

Dar said the GST ratio for leather and textile products tier one retailers is being enhanced from 12 percent to 15 percent. He said this tax will basically be charged on expensive branded textile and leather goods. He said this tax is being imposed on the segment of society which can afford to purchase the expensive items and it will not affect the common man.

Ishaq Dar also announced that the tax exemption status of merged districts is being expanded for another one year.

The Finance Minister recalled that duties and taxes were capped on the import of old and used Asian made 1800 cc vehicles. He said now this capping is being abolished for vehicles of above 1300 cc.

Ishaq Dar further said that on the demand of glass manufacturing association, 15 to 30 percent regulatory duty is being imposed on the imported glass and related products in order to protect the local glass industry.

More to follow…