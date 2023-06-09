Ishaq Dar presents Finance Bill FY23-24

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday presented the Finance Bill 2023-24 in the National Assembly announcing that the government has imposed no new taxes for the upcoming year.

Dar said the total outlay of the FY24 budget is Rs14.46 trillion. The finance minister said total current expenditure has been allocated Rs13,320bn for FY23-24—53 percent higher than last year’s budgeted figure. Dar said Defence expenditure is budgeted at Rs1,804 billion—15.4 percent higher than last year—making up 1.7 percent of GDP.

Ishaq Dar started the speech with a comparative analysis between the previous PML-N government under Nawaz Sharif and the “selected government” of the PTI.

A few minutes into his budget speech, the minister was interrupted with slogans in the House and the NA speaker intervened and asked the lawmakers to maintain order.

He blamed the PTI’s failed economic policies for the incumbent economic crisis.

May 9 riots an attack on state

Dar also condemned the anti-government and anti-country mob attacks on the state of Pakistan and called the attacks on army installations a negation of the force’s sacrifices.

‘PTI brings nothing but crisis to economy’

The PTI failed to decrease expenditure and took the budget deficit to new heights. He said the GDP budget deficit was almost double in comparison to the PML-N years in power.

He said the PDM government decreased the budget deficit from 7.9% to 7%.

Current account deficit and trade deficit

The current account deficit will be decreased from $17.5 billion to only $4 billion this fiscal year. The trade deficit is being decreased by 26% by stopping the luxury imports.

‘IMF talks underway, country saved from default’

Dar said the country has been saved from default and IMF talks are underway along with the completion of all the demands of the international lender.

Benazir Income Support Program

Shedding a light on the BISP program, he said that the amount for the downtrodden has been increased from Rs460 billion to Rs450 billion.

The government spent Rs26 billion on Utility Stores Corporation and also counted the feats of the decreasing record POL prices in the last one month.

He said $12 billion foreign loans paid back to the international organizations on time.

Big relief for farmers: Agriculture budget

Ishaq Dar said that the federal government has increased the loans volume for the farmers from Rs1800 to Rs2250 billion.

Rs50 billion has been allocated for shifting the 50,000 tube wells on solar panels. The government has abolished all taxes and customs duty on saplings customs duty.

Dar also announced to abolished all duties and taxes on the combine harvest. In the budget speech, the finance minister also announced to allocate Rs10 billion for the loans of smaller growers.

PSDP Programme

The budget envisages federal Public Sector Development Programme worth Rs 1150 billion, which is the highest ever in terms of its size, reflecting government’s commitment to improve living standard of the people.

The PSDP has mainly been aligned with development framework of five Es i.e. exports, equity, empowerment, environment, and energy as well as reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood affected areas to regain the momentum of economic growth.

The major chunk of PSDP 2023-24 has been earmarked for infrastructure projects of energy, railways, motorways and highways, aviation, and ports. Equal importance has been given to social sectors, particularly, the higher education, health, governance, and climate change. 52 percent of the PSDP has been allocated for provision of latest infrastructure to attract Foreign Direct Investment.

To achieve self-sufficiency in food and water resources, substantial funds have been reserved for agriculture related projects.

IT and IT Enabled Services

The federal government has offered magnanimous facility by offering 0.25 tax ratio on IT exports. The facility will be applicable till June 30, 2026.

In a big relief to the freelancers, the federal government has exempted sales tax for freelancers till $24,000.

The government will train 50,000 IT professionals in the current fiscal year.

Storage Policy for Petroleum products

The finance minister said the government is also launching Bonded Bulk Storage Policy for Petroleum products to control shortage in their supply chain. Under this scheme, a Foreign Supplier will import crude oil and POL products through its own financial sources and store them in Bonded Bulk Storage in Pakistan and later the oil marketing company or any Refinery will be allowed to purchase these products from the Foreign Supplier in time of need.

Laptop scheme

Ishaq Dar said Rs 10 billion have been allocated to continue laptop scheme during the next fiscal year. Describing sports as an important component of education, he said Rs 5 billion are being set aside for promotion of professional sports in schools and colleges.

EOBI Pensions

Dar went on to say that EOBI pension has been increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 8500. He said that House Building Finance Corporation Scheme is being introduced for the indebted widows. Under this scheme the government of Pakistan will pay the loan of the widows to the tune of one million rupees. He said the deposit limit in the martyrs’ accounts at CDNS is being enhanced to Rs 7.5 million from Rs 5 million, while the deposit limit on Behbood Saving Certificates is also being enhanced to Rs 7.5 million.

SMEs

Ishaq Dar announced to decreased the concessional tax from 39 percent to 20 percent. The facility will be available till June 30, 2025.

The government has also announced to re-launch the Assan Finance Scheme along with the proposal to start Credit Rating Agency.

Industrial and import sector

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during his budget speech said to announce the establishment of the Export Council of Pakistan (ECP) and sales tax relief for online market place.

The minimum tax on listed companies has been decreased from 1.25 percent to 1 percent.

Diamond Card for Overseas Pakistanis launched

PDM-led federal government also allocated facilities for the overseas Pakistanis. The final tax of 2 percent on the buying of immovable property via foreign remittances has been abolished.

In a big relief, overseas Pakistanis to get ‘Diamond Card’ through which expatriate Pakistanis will be facilitated in getting one non-prohibited bore license, gratis passport, preferential access to Pakistani embassies and consulates and fast track immigration and big prices via lucky draw.

Funds for women and youth entrepreneurship projects

The federal government has allocated Rs5 billion for the women entrepreneurship in terms of skill development so that women strata of the society will launch their businesses and also offered tax relief to business women.

Also, the government has allocated Rs5 billion for the Prime Minister Youth Skills Programme.

The government has increased the tax facilities under Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) under June 30, 2024.

Rs107bn for energy sector

In a bid to boost the country’s energy sector, the government allocated Rs107 billion to enhance the efficiency of power transmission, as Pakistan’s power generation capacity reaches an impressive 41,000 MegaWatts. This move aims to reduce dependency on energy imports by increasing reliance on renewable sources.

Highlighting the importance of coal power, the government has also earmarked Rs12 billion for the Jamshoro coal project.

Furthermore, a significant amount of Rs16 billion has been provided to strengthen the Pakistan-Tajikistan 500Kv power project, demonstrating the government’s commitment to expanding bilateral energy cooperation.

Billions for water resources

Recognizing the significance of water resources, the Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, emphasized the need to address water-related issues. In this regard, the government has allocated Rs12 billion for the construction of the Mahmand Dam, with an additional Rs10 billion reserved for the same project in the following financial year. This step reflects the government’s dedication to enhancing water storage capacity and managing water resources effectively.

Moreover, the government has allotted Rs59 billion for the Dasu Hydro Project, a crucial endeavor aimed at harnessing hydroelectric power. Additionally, Rs20 billion has been allocated for the Dia Mir Bhasha Dam, an ambitious undertaking that promises to further bolster the country’s energy infrastructure.

Considering the water supply challenges faced by the residents of Karachi, the government has taken a proactive approach by allocating Rs 17.5 billion to the K-4 Greater Water Supply Scheme project.

This substantial investment aims to alleviate the suffering of Karachiites by improving access to clean and reliable water.

WHT imposed on foreign domestic workers

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during his budget speech said that there are three thousand foreign domestic workers in Pakistan. Dar said that approximately one household has been providing $6,000 yearly on one domestic workers.**

As per the budget speech, the federal government has imposed Rs200,000 withholding tax on the foreign domestic workers tax year.

More to follow…