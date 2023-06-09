Cabinet greenlights hike in pensions, salaries

In a bid to provide relief to suffering masses, the federal government on Friday approved to increase in salaries and pensions of government employees in upcoming FY 2023-24 budget.

This decision was made during a pre-budget cabinet meeting, where key economic policies were discussed and finalized.

During the meeting, cabinet approved a substantial increase in salaries for employees belonging to grade 1 to 16, with a remarkable 35% raise.

Additionally, employees falling within grade 17 to 22 will benefit from a 30% salary hike. This development is expected to bring considerable relief to government workers, who have been grappling with rising inflation and financial challenges.

In an effort to address the concerns of retired government employees, the federal government has also decided to increase pensions by 17.5%.

Furthermore, in a move to uplift the working class and promote fair labor practices, the government has taken the decision to set the minimum wage for labor salaries at Rs30,000.