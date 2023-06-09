PM Shehbaz says political, economic stability go hand in hand

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday highlighting the need to bring down political mercury said the wheel of the economy is connected with political stability.

In a post-cabinet meeting address, the premier informed the masses about the progress of IMF programme and claimed that all conditions of the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) have been fulfilled, adding SLA will be signed this month.

Hailing all-weather friend China’s contribution to the economic meltdown, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that China supported Pakistan in all possible ways.

The Prime Minister regretted that a sustained effort has been made by some elements over the last one year or so to stoke political instability, adding this have had a disastrous impact on the economy.

Premier stressed that political stability is a must to put the economy in the right direction.

PM Shehbaz on Budget 2023-24 said that comprehensive consultations have been held with all the stakeholders on it.

He said that by focusing on the agriculture sector, we can yield positive results in the minimum time. He stressed for establishing agricultural value chain to enhance exports and bring prosperity in the lives of rural population. Similarly, he said, we have to focus on enhancing IT exports.

PM Shehbaz said government is cognizant of the problems faced by the common man due to inflation. He said we have to take care of the salaried class as well as the pensioners so that they could meet their basic requirements.

He went on to say it is a matter of satisfaction that the country has managed to bring down the current account deficit to 3.3 billion dollars regardless of internal and external challenges.

The Prime Minister was confident that since Pakistan has fulfilled all the conditions, the IMF board will approve the next tranche after completion of ninth review this month.

Shehbaz Sharif was appreciative of the financial support extended by China and Saudi Arabia during the challenging times over the last few months.