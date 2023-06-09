Watch Live
Finance Bill 2023-24 key points

Rs1804 allocated for Defence budget
Shakeel Ahmed | Samaa Web Desk Jun 09, 2023
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is all set to announce the next financial year’s budget in the National Assembly. The total outlay of the budget is reportedly Rs14,460 billion with the deficit expected to be Rs7,500 billion.

The government expects to collect tax revenue of Rs9,200 billion and Rs2,960 billion in non-tax revenue.

In a post-cabinet meeting address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed the masses about the progress of IMF programme and claimed that all conditions for the staff-level agreement (SLA) have been fulfilled, adding the deal will be signed this month.

Hailing all-weather friend China’s contribution to the economic meltdown, PM Sharif said China supported Pakistan in all possible ways.

Some of the key points of the Finance Bill 2023-24 as reported by SAMAA TV are as follows:

Federal Budget 2023-24 Amount in billion
Total Budget 14460
FBR Tax collection 9200
Provinces 5276
Defence Budget 1804
Interests and loans 7303

Salaries, pensions increase

The federal government has increased pensions and government employees.

The minimum pension will be Rs12,000 while there is a proposal to increase EOBI pension from Rs8500 to Rs10,000.

Revenue Targets

As per the budget documents, the federal government has set Rs9200 billion revenue targets in the Finance Bill 2023-24 including non-tax revenue targets Rs2943.

Federal Budget 2023-24 Revenue in Billion
Total Revenue Target 9200
Non Tax Revenue 2943
Direct taxes 3759
In direct taxes 5441
Income Tax 3713
Customs duty 1178
Workers Welfare fund 13.84
Capital Value 81.7
Sales Tax 3578
FED 725
Non Tax Revenue 2943
Petroleum Levy 869
Defence services 41
State Bank of Pakistan 1113
Govt departments 398
Public corporations 118
Public companies shares 121

Possible foreign assistance

The government has set a magnanimous target of the Rs6971 billion possible loans collection from the foreign countries including Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China’s Commercial Bank, International Monitory Fund (IMF) and Sukuk Bonds, Islamic Development Bank and others.

Federal Budget 2023-24 Revenue in Billion
Total Possible foreign assistance 6971
Power Bond & Sukuk 435
Loan from Saudi Arabia 870
Islami Taraqiati Bank 145
Deposits from KSA 580
Deposits from UAE 290
Loan from China 1160
China commercial bank loans 1305
IMF 696
Islami Taraqiati Bank in terms of oil payments 29.58

