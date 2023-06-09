Finance Bill 2023-24 key points
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is all set to announce the next financial year’s budget in the National Assembly. The total outlay of the budget is reportedly Rs14,460 billion with the deficit expected to be Rs7,500 billion.
The government expects to collect tax revenue of Rs9,200 billion and Rs2,960 billion in non-tax revenue.
In a post-cabinet meeting address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed the masses about the progress of IMF programme and claimed that all conditions for the staff-level agreement (SLA) have been fulfilled, adding the deal will be signed this month.
Hailing all-weather friend China’s contribution to the economic meltdown, PM Sharif said China supported Pakistan in all possible ways.
Some of the key points of the Finance Bill 2023-24 as reported by SAMAA TV are as follows:
|Federal Budget 2023-24
|Amount in billion
|Total Budget
|14460
|FBR Tax collection
|9200
|Provinces
|5276
|Defence Budget
|1804
|Interests and loans
|7303
Salaries, pensions increase
The federal government has increased pensions and government employees.
The minimum pension will be Rs12,000 while there is a proposal to increase EOBI pension from Rs8500 to Rs10,000.
Revenue Targets
As per the budget documents, the federal government has set Rs9200 billion revenue targets in the Finance Bill 2023-24 including non-tax revenue targets Rs2943.
|Federal Budget 2023-24
|Revenue in Billion
|Total Revenue Target
|9200
|Non Tax Revenue
|2943
|Direct taxes
|3759
|In direct taxes
|5441
|Income Tax
|3713
|Customs duty
|1178
|Workers Welfare fund
|13.84
|Capital Value
|81.7
|Sales Tax
|3578
|FED
|725
|-
|Non Tax Revenue
|2943
|Petroleum Levy
|869
|Defence services
|41
|State Bank of Pakistan
|1113
|Govt departments
|398
|Public corporations
|118
|Public companies shares
|121
Possible foreign assistance
The government has set a magnanimous target of the Rs6971 billion possible loans collection from the foreign countries including Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China’s Commercial Bank, International Monitory Fund (IMF) and Sukuk Bonds, Islamic Development Bank and others.
|Federal Budget 2023-24
|Revenue in Billion
|Total Possible foreign assistance
|6971
|Power Bond & Sukuk
|435
|Loan from Saudi Arabia
|870
|Islami Taraqiati Bank
|145
|Deposits from KSA
|580
|Deposits from UAE
|290
|Loan from China
|1160
|China commercial bank loans
|1305
|IMF
|696
|Islami Taraqiati Bank in terms of oil payments
|29.58