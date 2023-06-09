Finance Bill 2023-24 key points

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is all set to announce the next financial year’s budget in the National Assembly. The total outlay of the budget is reportedly Rs14,460 billion with the deficit expected to be Rs7,500 billion.

The government expects to collect tax revenue of Rs9,200 billion and Rs2,960 billion in non-tax revenue.

In a post-cabinet meeting address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed the masses about the progress of IMF programme and claimed that all conditions for the staff-level agreement (SLA) have been fulfilled, adding the deal will be signed this month.

Hailing all-weather friend China’s contribution to the economic meltdown, PM Sharif said China supported Pakistan in all possible ways.

Some of the key points of the Finance Bill 2023-24 as reported by SAMAA TV are as follows:

Federal Budget 2023-24 Amount in billion Total Budget 14460 FBR Tax collection 9200 Provinces 5276 Defence Budget 1804 Interests and loans 7303

Salaries, pensions increase

The federal government has increased pensions and government employees.

The minimum pension will be Rs12,000 while there is a proposal to increase EOBI pension from Rs8500 to Rs10,000.

Revenue Targets

As per the budget documents, the federal government has set Rs9200 billion revenue targets in the Finance Bill 2023-24 including non-tax revenue targets Rs2943.

Federal Budget 2023-24 Revenue in Billion Total Revenue Target 9200 Non Tax Revenue 2943 Direct taxes 3759 In direct taxes 5441 Income Tax 3713 Customs duty 1178 Workers Welfare fund 13.84 Capital Value 81.7 Sales Tax 3578 FED 725 - Non Tax Revenue 2943 Petroleum Levy 869 Defence services 41 State Bank of Pakistan 1113 Govt departments 398 Public corporations 118 Public companies shares 121

Possible foreign assistance

The government has set a magnanimous target of the Rs6971 billion possible loans collection from the foreign countries including Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China’s Commercial Bank, International Monitory Fund (IMF) and Sukuk Bonds, Islamic Development Bank and others.