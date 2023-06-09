Dog deposits coins in piggy bank to earn Guinness World Record

Leo, a talented cocker spaniel in Scotland, showed off his unusual skill and earned a Guinness World Record by using his mouth to deposit 23 coins into a piggy bank in one minute.

Emily Anderson of Aberdeen, Scotland, said it took about two years of training for her four-year-old dog to master the art of putting 10-pence coins into a piggy bank, as reported by UPI.

View this post on Instagram

Leo officially attempted the record for the most coins deposited into a piggy bank by a dog in one minute in front of several witnesses at Logie Durno Village Hall.

The canine managed to put 23 coins into the bank in the allotted time, beating the previous record of 18.

View this post on Instagram

“Over the last two years, I’ve had to dry so many 10p coins. They get absolutely covered in saliva each time he picks them up and then they’re hard to pick up, so they need to be dried again,” Anderson told Aberdeen Live.

Anderson, a professional dog trainer, said Leo’s other tricks include painting, tennis and even CPR maneuvers.