Sanaullah opines against PML-N’s alliance formation in Punjab

As the political landscape is changing rapidly following May 9 attacks, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suggested on Friday that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) should not form any alliances in Punjab.

In one his statement, the minister talking about the transparency in next elections assured that polls will be held in accordance with constitution in upcoming October, adding there is no political engineering underway.

Amidst great anticipation surrounding the deposed premier’s return to the country’s political arena, Sanaullah confirmed that Nawaz Sharif will lead the PML-N’s electoral campaign and is expected to return to Pakistan approximately one week before the scheduled polling date.

Regarding potential alliances, Minister Sanaullah expressed his personal opinion that the PML-N should not form any alliances in Punjab, the country’s most populous province.