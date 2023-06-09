Defence capability should not be measured by defence budget: Kh Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Defense capability should not be measured by the allocation of the defence budget.

“Failure to achieve economic goals does not mean government failure,” Khawaja Asif added.

PMLN senior leader vowed to solve country’s problems and optimistic of pro-people budget.

“If we save politics, the country's situation would have worsened but we sacrificed politics to save the country’s economy,” he added.

He assured the nation that common man will definitely get relief in the budget.