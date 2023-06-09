Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Defence capability should not be measured by defence budget: Kh Asif

Assures nation that common man will definitely get relief in the budget
Usman Javaid Jun 09, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Defense capability should not be measured by the allocation of the defence budget.

“Failure to achieve economic goals does not mean government failure,” Khawaja Asif added.

PMLN senior leader vowed to solve country’s problems and optimistic of pro-people budget.

“If we save politics, the country's situation would have worsened but we sacrificed politics to save the country’s economy,” he added.

He assured the nation that common man will definitely get relief in the budget.

Pakistan

Khawaja Asif

budget 2023 24

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular