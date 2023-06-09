Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaches Parliament House

Budget copies also brought to the Parliament amid tight security
Jun 09, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Shehbaz Sharif. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Shehbaz Sharif. PHOTO/FILE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Parliament House to participate in the budget session.

Budget copies brought to the Parliament amid strict security measures.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will present the budget. He vowed to present pro-people budget despite looming pressure from the international lender IMF for fulfilling the key points before the ninth review for any Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the Pakistan.

prime minister shehbaz sharif

budget 2023 24

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular