Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaches Parliament House
Budget copies also brought to the Parliament amid tight security
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Parliament House to participate in the budget session.
Budget copies brought to the Parliament amid strict security measures.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will present the budget. He vowed to present pro-people budget despite looming pressure from the international lender IMF for fulfilling the key points before the ninth review for any Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the Pakistan.
