Pervez Khattak to join Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak, who recently resigned from his leadership position in PTI, is expected to join Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan party, according to sources.

The sources revealed that Pervez Khattak has been in constant contact with Jahangir Tareen, and their differences have been resolved. As a result, Pervez Khattak is likely to join the new party along with like-minded colleagues.

Sources stated, “Pervez Khattak is expected to assume the role of general secretary in the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party.”

Earlier, it was reported that Khattak would launch his own political party, and several PTI defectors were anticipated to join the new political setup.

On June 8, Jahangir Tareen, who was once a close aide to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, officially launched his political party, initially consisting of numerous PTI defectors.

The party, named Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), also unveiled its official logo and flag.

An IPP official stated that individuals with political stature and a substantial vote bank would soon join the party.

He expressed optimism that the IPP would perform well in the upcoming elections and serve the people in accordance with their expectations.