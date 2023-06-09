Hefty fines, imprisonment for dollar hoarders

Individuals engaged in the practice of hoarding dollars are set to face severe consequences as authorities might implement measures that include hefty fines and imprisonment.

In a bid to address the issue of dollar hoarding and promote financial transparency, the Pakistani government has announced decisive action against individuals involved in such activities.

The decision comes as part of the government’s efforts to promote transparency and discourage hoarding of foreign currency, particularly dollars.

This will be implemented through the introduction of crucial laws in the upcoming budget, as outlined in the finance bill.

Individuals found guilty of hoarding dollars or any other foreign currency will face imprisonment and hefty fines.

These penalties will apply not only to individuals but also to institutions found to be involved in the hoarding of foreign currency.

Recognizing the importance of facilitating legitimate transactions, the government is also introducing new rules aimed at increasing the limit for bringing foreign currency into the country from abroad.

Under the revised regulations, one will be permitted to bring up to $100,000 from abroad without having to disclose the source of income.

This adjustment is expected to encourage the inflow of foreign currency, bolstering the country’s financial stability and international trade relations.

Currently, people are allowed to bring up to five million rupees or the equivalent amount in foreign currency into Pakistan without being required to declare the source of income. However, the new measures seek to strike a balance between ease of transactions and ensuring transparency in cross-border monetary movements.