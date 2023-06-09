Budget 2023-24 sets ambitious plan to enhance electricity system

An ambitious and comprehensive plan has been put forward to enhance the electricity system in the upcoming financial year.

The plan aims to add a substantial 1,782 megawatts (MW) of power to the national grid, demonstrating a firm commitment to diversifying the energy mix and expanding the overall power capacity of the country.

This plan includes the procurement of 682 MW of solar power, 100 MW from wind sources, and 254 MW from hydroelectricity. Hydroelectric power is widely regarded as a reliable and environmentally friendly source of energy.

In addition to renewable sources, the budget outlines the inclusion of 660 MW of power generated from imported coal. It is worth noting that coal-fired power plants are often criticized for their environmental impact and carbon emissions.

Moreover, an additional 32 MW of power will be generated from bagasse, a byproduct of sugarcane processing.

The comprehensive plan set forth in the budget has a clear objective: to achieve a national electricity generation target of 43,318 MW by June 2024.

This ambitious plan demonstrates a commitment to diversifying the energy mix and expanding the overall power capacity of the country.