Exports target set at over Rs30bn, to be raised to Rs40bn by 2025

During the next year, the target of exports has been set at more than Rs30 billion and it is planned to be taken to Rs40 billion by 2025.

Moreover, 18 priority sectors have been identified for increasing exports.

According to documents, value addition of Pakistani products will be ensured to increase exports, while the export sector will be upgraded on a technical basis.

The government will provide facilities for promoting trade, and adequate steps will be taken to ensure ease of doing business.

Cooperation in regional and bilateral trade will be promoted. In the next year, employment and economic growth is forecast to increase.

Moreover, 18 priority sectors have been identified for increasing exports. These sectors include engineering, leather manufacturing, food and beverages. Fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, pharmaceutical sector will also be promoted.

The sectors also include software development, business process outsourcing, logistics means, while increasing exports of gems, home textiles, rice, and surgical instruments have also been declared a priority.

The list also includes sports equipment, footwear, auto parts and chemical industries.

Moreover, access to markets for agricultural products will be facilitated, while the duty drawback scheme will be revised.

More border markets with Iran will be established, as per the budget documents.

Free trade agreements will be signed with several countries, including Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf states and African countries.