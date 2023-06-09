PM forms committee to address BAP’s reservations on Balochistan projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a committee to address the reservations of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) regarding the development projects and issues faced by the province.

The prime minister constituted the body as a BAP delegation, headed by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, called on him.

The committee would comprise Senate Chairman Sanjrani, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Agha Hassan Baloch, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Dr Musaddiq Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Manzoor Kakar.

The prime minister tasked the committee with holding a detailed consultation and presenting a report to him within a week.

In the meeting, the BAP decided to take part in the budget session and extend its full support to the government.

The prime minister said that being an important coalition partner, the BAP played a key role in every decision-making of the government.

He said Balochistan’s development could not be carried out without the BAP’s input and that the country’s progress was linked with that of the province.

The Senate chairman appreciated the prime minister for his keen interest and special measures for the uplift of Balochistan.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, BAP Parliamentary Leader Khalid Magsi and Senator Naseebullah Bazai also attended the meeting.